Sam Fender, Gerry Cinnamon and Dermot Kennedy to headline This Is Tomorrow 2021

Sam Fender, Gerry Cinnamon and Dermot Kennedy will headline This Is Tomorrow 2021 – check out the line-up below.

Having been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis last year, the festival will return to Newcastle’s Exhibition Park between September 17-19. Weekend and day tickets go on sale here tomorrow (May 27) at 10am BST.

Joining the aforementioned headliners on the bill are the likes of Blossoms, Pale Waves, The Kooks, Fontaines D.C., Nadine Shah, Tom Walker, Inhaler, Holly Humberstone and The Lathums.

Organisers have promised that more acts will be added to the line-up in the coming months – see the post below.

This Is Tomorrow is no longer promoted by SSD Concerts after allegations of employee mistreatment were made against the North East-based company earlier this year. Kilimanjaro Live is promoting the festival in 2021.

“The pandemic has caused huge challenges for the live industry in 2020 and 2021 and when the opportunity came up for us to get involved with This Is Tomorrow it was a complete no brainer and a very easy decision for us to make,” said Kilimanjaro Live’s CEO, Stuart Galbraith.

“It’s a brilliant festival with huge potential in an area which has been traditionally over-looked as a music market. We’re delighted to be able to get this back in the diary and hope to see everyone in September for what promises to be one hell of a party.’’

Headliner Sam Fender is yet to follow up on his acclaimed debut album ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ (2019), although his return to the stage this summer suggests new music is on the horizon. The singer-songwriter will play Reading & Leeds in August.

Prior to releasing his festive ‘Winter Song’ cover last year, Fender told NME that he’d “written the songs” for his second record but was yet to start recording.

He did, however, perform a selection of new tracks during his socially distanced gigs in Newcastle last summer – including the standalone single ‘Hold Out’.