This Is Tomorrow announces free festival for NHS workers

The organisers of This Is Tomorrow Festival have announced a free festival in 2021 for NHS workers.

Set to take place at Newcastle’s Exhibition Park on Monday May 31, 2021, the event is being staged as “a huge thank-you to those individuals who are risking their lives to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Newcastle and Northumberland NHS workers, along with care workers, will be able to get free tickets to This Is For The NHS festival, which will raise money for various NHS Foundation Trusts in the region.

Advertisement

Organisers are promising to offer an array of household names from across music, entertainment and comedy on the line-up for the family-friendly festival.

Tickets for This Is For The NHS festival will go on sale on Friday (May 22) at 10AM here. NHS and care workers will be able to attend for free, and they’ll be able to bring family and friends along: adult and children’s tickets are priced at £25 and £15 respectively, with all proceeds set to be donated to regional NHS trusts.

“We’re donating This Is Tomorrow’s festival site to give NHS workers a big day out and say a massive thank you to the key workers who are putting their own health at risk to keep us all safe,” Steve Davis, the Managing Director of the festival, said in a statement.

“After speaking with former colleagues, I realised just how hard it has been for NHS workers. Considering the amount of risk that they have had to face on a daily basis and with the number of NHS staff that have died as a result of the disease, it is commendable that they have continued to go to work while everyone else has been able to stay safe at home.

“The care workers also need to be recognised for the courageous protection of the elderly in care homes and hospices. I hope we can give them a day to remember with their colleagues in May.”

Advertisement

This Is Tomorrow’s 2020 edition was recently cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the festival is aiming to return in 2021. Royal Blood, Sam Fender and Gerry Cinnamon will all headline.