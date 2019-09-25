This is what it would sound like if Blink-182 recorded Green Day’s ‘American Idiot’

YouTuber SugarpillCovers has reimagined the track

Green Day‘s ‘American Idiot’ has been reimagined by YouTuber SugarpillCovers to make it sound like Blink-182 are performing the famous hit.

In a video you can watch below, the clip features Billie Joe Armstrong’s vocals but the instrumentation sounds like early Blink-182.

It comes after Green Day recently performed the 2004 track at the iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas, where Armstrong changed the lyrics to call out Donald Trump.

Instead of singing, “I’m not a part of the redneck agenda,” Armstrong changed the words to, “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda”, in reference to Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan.

Speaking about their new album, ‘Father Of All…’ Armstrong also recently said it will most certainly be political but it will not reference the incumbent US president.

“I mean, I draw no inspiration from the President of the United States because he’s just… there’s nothing,” Armstrong told Kerrang!. “Trump gives me diarrhoea, you know? I don’t want to write a song about it!”

Exchanging Trump references for blue-collar struggles, Armstrong said that ‘Father Of All…’ “paints pictures or vignettes of what life is like for me and for other people that, I feel like, are desperate. And I mean that in an empathetic way, where people in America have become very desperate with their situations. There’s factories being shut down, gentrification…”

Meanwhile, Blink-182 recently announced details of an intimate UK gig to take place next month in celebration of their new album ‘NINE’.

Frontman Matt Skiba and bassist Mark Hoppus will play a one-off show at Kingston-Upon-Thames venue Pryzm on October 18.