This is what Mick Jagger listens to while exercising

Mick Jagger has curated a new playlist featuring the songs he listens to while exercising – you can listen to it below.

Titled ‘Mick Jagger: Music That Moves Me’, the collection was put together for Apple Music‘s Fitness series.

“Sometimes I like to exercise in silence, other times I like to be in the gym with Mozart but most of the time I enjoy exercising to music like this!” said the Rolling Stones frontman in a statement.

Advertisement

The playlist is made up of 23 songs, opening with The Chemical Brothers‘ 1997 single ‘Block Rockin’ Beats’ before going into Daft Punk‘s classic track ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’.

It also features Fatboy Slim‘s ‘Rockafeller Skank’, The Human League‘s ‘Don’t You Want Me’ and Prince & The Revolution’s ‘Erotic City’. As for more current picks, Jagger included The 1975‘s ‘Sex’ and Burna Boy‘s ‘Common Person’.

Jagger isn’t against working out to his own tunes, either – selecting the Stones’ ‘Hackney Diamonds’ single ‘Mess It Up’, the Alok remix of ‘Living In A Ghost Town’ and his 2001 solo song ‘God Gave Me Everything’.

An official description of the playlist reads: “Want to know what Mick Jagger listens to while exercising? The legendary Rolling Stones singer has put together his favourite tracks to listen to for the latest ‘Music That Moves Me’ mix for Apple Music.

“Featuring the iconic – Prince, Marvin Gaye, James Brown and Sly & The Family Stone – and the electric with Daft Punk, The Chemical Brothers, Benny Benassi & The Biz and Fatboy Slim. As well as current hitters, The 1975 and Burna Boy and, of course, The Rolling Stones. Get ready to move like Jagger.”

Advertisement

Jagger, 80, is likely getting into shape for The Rolling Stones’ huge 2024 US stadium tour. The run of concerts is due to begin in Houston, Texas on April 28. Find any remaining tickets for the dates here.

The legendary band released their 24th album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ last October, marking their first full-length effort since 2005’s ‘A Bigger Bang’. In a four-star review, NME described the project as “an absolute barnstormer”.

In other news, The Rolling Stones are nominated in the Alternative/Rock Act category at the BRIT Awards 2024. This year’s ceremony will take place at The O2 in London next Saturday (March 2).

