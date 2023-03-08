This is when the UK’s entry for Eurovision 2023 will be revealed

The UK’s Eurovision Song Contest 2023 entry is set to be revealed tomorrow (March 9).

The BBC have said an announcement will be made on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 breakfast show at 8.30am GMT.

Among the favourites to represent the UK include Lymington singer-songwriter Birdy with odds of of 6/4, Rina Sawayama, Jessie Ware and Ellie Goulding.

Following the same selection process as last year, the BBC has been working with a management company to pick the act.

The UK is one of the last competing countries to reveal its song for 2023. Last year’s entry Sam Ryder came second in the competition behind Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra.

Earlier this week, tickets for the final of this year’s event, sold out in less than 36 minutes.

Up to 6,000 were made available to purchase across nine shows but many people complained that “Error 503” messages kept coming up on screen, claiming their session had timed out, while others were met with claims they could be a bot.

A further 3,000 tickets are set to be made available for displaced Ukrainians living in the UK to mark Kalush Orchestra‘s victory at last year’s event.

The contest will take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool from May 9-13, with the UK city staging the contest on behalf of Ukraine after organisers deemed the country unable to host the event due to the ongoing war with Russia.

The BBC recently announced its presenting and commentary line-up, including Graham Norton, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon, Timur Miroshnychenko, Sam Quek, Mel Giedroyc, Scott Mills, Rylan and Claire Sweeney.

Elsewhere, the stage design for the contest was recently revealed, designed to look like a wide hug enfolding the arena.