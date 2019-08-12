Watch this amazing video of Taylor Swift dancing to her own song

Singer has also announced a new single which is out later this week

A video of Taylor Swift singing one of her own songs after celebrating her 10 MTV VMA nominations, has gone viral.

The clip, which you can view below, shows Swift singing along to ‘You Need To Calm Down’, which was among her nominations, with friends at a party in Los Angeles.

Guests at the party included Laverne Cox, Hayley Kiyoko, the Haim sisters, and A’keria Davenport, who posted a video of Swift dancing as she wrote: “Not dancing on my own. Dancing with my baby @taylorswift,” to Robyn’s hit single.

Swift also posted a series of pictures from the party herself on Twitter and wrote: “Threw a party to celebrate with the people who made the ME! & YNTCD videos with me- and we had so much fun that “Drunk Taylor” is trending on Twitter. CHEERS.”

The singer was recently announced as the first confirmed performer for this year’s MTV VMAs, which is to be her first televised performance after the release of new album ‘Lover’.

Her nominations include Video of the Year and Song of the Year for ‘You Need To Calm Down’. It’s the joint most nominations for a single artist along with Ariana Grande.

She also announced that she is dropping ‘Lover’, the title track of her new album, this Friday (August 16) ahead of the record’s full release next week.

While accepting the inaugural Icon Award at the Teen Choice Awards 2019 last night (August 11), Swift took fans by surprise when she announced that a new song from her forthcoming record will drop at the end of the week.