A website that creates a fake ’90s festival lineup and links to archive live performance footage looks to sap away hours of time from nostalgic music fans.

It was highlighted by Suede bassist Mat Osman earlier today (July 13), who joked that he won’t accept the auto-generated lineup until his band is higher than Midnight Oil.

Boycotting the 90s Festival Line-Up generator site until we're higher on the bill than Midnight Oilhttps://t.co/H6BsUXxDC8 — Mat Osman (@matosman) July 13, 2020

The ’90s festival generator was created by Twitter user ‘rico monkeon’, who wrote when launching it that it features “wonky VHS footage of all your indie favourites.”

One random lineup places R.E.M as headliners on the Reef Alcopop Stage, while Beastie Boys top the Raw Magazine Britpop Stage. Other acts included lower down the list are Neil Young, Lenny Kravitz, The Verve, Massive Attack, Lou Reed, The Chemical Brothers, Wilco, and Sinead O’Connor.

If clicked on, the Neil Young name banner, for example, takes users to Young’s performance of ‘Cinnamon Girl’ at Phoenix Festival in 1997.

Also featured on the monkeon.co.uk website where the festival lineup can be found is a ‘Guess My IMDB rating’, which challengers users to guess the website maker’s rating by typing in random movie titles.

‘Stupid Jukebox’, meanwhile, allows visitors “to discover some funny/weird/godawful songs,” wrote Monkeon. “I created an array of every 7″ single which Discogs has listed as comedy, novelty or parody, gave it a shuffle & tidy, and linked it up to a YouTube search.”

