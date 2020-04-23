This website replays tweets from #TimsTwitterListeningParty in real time

Tim Burgess has launched a new website giving fans the option to replay his ever-growing Twitter listening parties.

The website allows users who may have missed the dissection of landmark albums, the option to go through them again in real time. They can be accessed here.

Among the albums already on the site are last night’s (April 23) listening party on Gomez‘s debut album ‘Bring It On’ and Wolf Alice‘s ‘My Love Is Cool’.

They follow the likes of Oasis, Blur, The Libertines, Pulp, Shame and more in live-tweeting their way through classic albums with the hashtag #timstwitterlisteningparty.

Other bands set to host future editions of the parties include IDLES, who will run through both their studio albums, 2017’s ‘Brutalism’ and the following year’s follow-up ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’, next month.

Tonight (April 23) from 8.30pm, Bonehead will be among the guests dissecting Oasis’ 1997 album ‘Be Here Now’.

Earlier today, The Charlatans frontman also announced a special edition of his Twitter listening parties series with Frightened Rabbit.

On May 10, which marks two years since the passing of Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison, Burgess will host a “just the songs” edition of the listening party, where fans can listen along to the classic 2008 album ‘The Midnight Organ Fight’.

As well as announcing the listening party, Burgess urged fans to donate to Tiny Changes, the mental health charity set up in Hutchison’s name.

Other upcoming Twitter listening parties with the Charlatans frontman will include one from Foals, talking through 2013’s ‘Holy Fire’.

Here are all the best things we’ve learned from #timstwitterlisteningparty so far.