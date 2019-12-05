Trending:

This year’s Spotify Wrapped is here – and now you can see your top artists of the decade

The end of year Spotify lists have arrived

Elizabeth Aubrey
Spotify wrapped for 2019 has arrived. Credit: Alamy

This year’s Spotify Wrapped has arrived and includes a run down of users most listened to artists of the year – as well as of the decade.

Released today (December 5), the feature shares listeners most played songs and artists of the year and now also includes a breakdown of users most listened to genres. As well as this, the feature allows listeners to see a round up of the locations of the music they listen to and how long they spent listening in total

To mark the end of the decade, the feature – which users can access when they log into their Spotify account – this year’s Spotify Wrapped also includes a run down of the artists listeners have played the most in the last ten years.

Users can also download a playlist of their most listened to songs. You can see some of the reaction to this year’s Spotify Wrapped below.

Earlier this week (December 5), Spotify revealed its biggest artists and songs of the last decade, with Drake and Ed Sheeran coming in as the most-streamed acts of the 2010s.

Drake and Sheeran hold the Number 1 and Number 2 spots respectively as the streaming platform’s most-listened-to acts of the last 10 years. They’re followed by Post Malone, Ariana Grandeand Eminem in the Top 5.

On the most-streamed tracks run-down, Sheeran took the crown from Drake due to ‘Shape Of You’ clocking up a whopping 2.4 billion streams, overtaking the 1.7 billion hits held by the Canadian artist’s ‘One Dance’.

Sheeran’s 2014 single ‘Thinking Out Loud’ also appeared (Number 5), as did The Chainsmokers‘ ‘Closer’ (Number 4) and Post Malone’s ‘Rockstar’ (Number 3).

As for 2019, the ‘Castle On The Hill’ singer reigns as the UK’s most-streamed act. This year’s biggest songs come from Lewis Capaldi‘s ‘Someone You Loved’ (Number 1) and Billie Eilish‘s ‘Bad Guy’ (Number 2).

