Thom Yorke has added more dates to his world tour, and announced a rescheduled date and location for his Glasgow show.

The Radiohead frontman, who released his third solo album ‘ANIMA‘ last year, was in May forced to move his summer 2020 UK/European dates to summer 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to this, Yorke has now added fresh dates at Le Zénith in Paris, France on June 20, 2021, and the Brighton Centre in Brighton, England on June 23, 2021.

The musician has also shared the details of his rescheduled Glasgow date. It has moved from the city’s SEC venue to the SSE Hydro, and now takes place on June 18, 2021.

Guests on Yorke’s tour include longtime Radiohead producer and musician in his own right, Nigel Godrich, audiovisual composer Tarik Barri, and James Holden.

Thom Yorke’s ‘Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes’ world tour 2020/2021:

SEPTEMBER 2020

27 – The Anthem, Washington DC, US

OCTOBER 2020

02 – Radio City Music Hall, New York, US

03 – Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, US

04 – Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, US

06 – Auditorium Theatre, Chicago, US

09-18 – Coachella festival, Indio, California, US

11 – Arizona Federal Theatre, Phoenix, Arizona, US

13 – Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, Sacramento, California, US

19 – Mission Ballroom, Denver, Colorado, US

JUNE 2021

12 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

13 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

15 – Eventim Apollo, London, UK

16 – Eventim Apollo, London, UK

18 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK (NB: tickets from SEC Hall 3 remain valid for new venue)

20 – Le Zénith, Paris, France

23 – Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK

30 – Open’er Festival, Gdynia, Poland

JULY 2021

02 – Roskilde Festival, Roskilde, Denmark

04 – Rock Werchter Festival, Werchter, Belgium

05 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

07 – Les Nuits de Fourviere, Lyon, France

08 – Lorenzini District, Milan, Itlay

10 – Pohoda Festival, Trenčín, Slovakia

11 – Forum Karlin, Prague, Czech Republic

12 – Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, Germany

In April, Yorke debuted his new song ‘Plasticine Figures’ on The Tonight Show. He also uploaded four rare songs to streaming services in recent months.