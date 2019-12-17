Thom Yorke and Beyoncé among Oscar nominees for best song

Thom Yorke and Beyoncé have been named among the nominees for the Best Original Song at the 92nd Academy Awards.

The Radiohead frontman has been recognised for ‘Daily Battles’ from Motherless Brooklyn, while Beyoncé’s ‘Spirit’ from The Lion King is also vying for the top prize.

Other high-profile entries include Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo’s ‘Letter to My Godfather’ from The Black Godfather, Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ from the Elton John biopic Rocketman and Randy Newman’s ‘I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’ from Toy Story 4.

Advertisement

The best original score category, meanwhile, sees Nicholas Britell nominated for The King, Alexandre Desplat for Greta Gerwig’s Little Women remake, John Williams for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Randy Newman for his work on Marriage Story among others.

The rest of the Oscars are set to be announced in January.

Meanwhile, Motherless Brooklyn director Edward Norton recently explained how Yorke came to be involved in the movie.

Wanting his character Lionel Essrog to have a song, the Oscar-winning actor says he was thinking of Billie Holiday’s ‘Strange Fruit’. “It’s the most mournful of songs but it’s also political, it’s about living in dark times. And I thought: ‘Well, you know, Thom is my Billie Holiday.’”

Advertisement

“I’ll take that as a compliment,” Yorke said. “I mean yes, ‘Strange Fruit’ is like the ultimate song for me.”