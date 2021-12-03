Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s new band The Smile rehearse on Instagram

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, together with Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner have been seen rehearsing for their new musical project, The Smile.

The group, who were first unveiled at this year’s Glastonbury live-stream event in May, surprised fans with a practice session on social media on their Instagram Live yesterday (December 2).

The footage showed all three members of the group rehearsing. New music from the group is expected in the near future.

“The Smile came about from just wanting to work on music with Thom in lockdown,” Greenwood revealed in an interview with NME earlier this year.

“We didn’t have much time, but we just wanted to finish some songs together. It’s been very stop-start, but it’s felt a happy way to make music.”

The Smile are currently working on a new full-length album.

“We’re sitting in front of a pile of music, working out what will make the record,” Greenwood also told NME. “We’re thinking of how much to include, whether it’s really finished or if there are a few guitars that need fixing. I’d hope it’ll come out soon, but I’m the wrong person to ask.”

Radiohead have recently re-released ‘Kid A and ‘Amnesiac’ together as a joint collection together in celebration of the album’s 21st anniversary.

In addition to that, Radiohead also released an album titled ‘Kid Amnesiae’ consisting of unreleased material that didn’t make the final cut during the recording sessions of those two albums.

In a review of the album, NME‘s Andrew Trendell wrote, “Ultimately, ‘Kid Amnesiae’ not only offers a mood piece, but also a companion and secret history behind the making of two essential, landmark records – and the rebirth of a great band.”