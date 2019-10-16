The Radiohead frontman will be hitting the road for a solo UK tour in 2020

Thom Yorke showcased three tracks from his recent ‘ANIMA‘ solo LP on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (October 15).

The Radiohead frontman performed the tracks ‘Traffic’, ‘Twist’ and ‘Dawn Chorus’ on the US chat show, accompanied by his Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes live project audiovisual composer Tarik Barri.

You can watch the performances of the three ‘ANIMA’ tracks below.

Earlier this month, Yorke appeared on another US TV chat show as he spoke to The Late Show host Stephen Colbert about the current political climate.

Yorke said of Donald Trump and Brexit: “You have at least the chance to push him [Trump] off the cliff—just him. We’re tied to these guys. They’re tying us up and they’re going to take us off the cliff with them, and as they do it, they’re saying they’re the will of the people. It’s kind of disturbing. We live in strange times.”

Yorke will embark on a UK and European tour next summer, and you can see those live dates below.

JUNE 2020

Friday 19 – SEC (Scottish Events Centre) Hall 3, Glasgow

Saturday 20 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Tuesday 23 – Eventim Apollo, London

Wednesday 24 – Eventim Apollo, London

JULY 2020

Wednesday 1 – Open’er Festival, Gdynia, Poland

Wednesday 1 – Saturday 4 – Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Monday 6 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Thursday 9 – Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro, Milan, Italy

Saturday 11 – Pohoda Festival, Slovakia

Sunday 12 – Karlin Hall, Czech Republic

Monday 13 – Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, Germany