Thom Yorke announces 2020 UK and European tour

Tomorrow's Modern Boxes is hitting the road

Thom Yorke has announced details of solo tour dates in the UK and Europe for 2020.

The Radiohead frontman will be taking his Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes live project featuring producer Nigel Godrich and audiovisual composer Tarik Barri on the road next June – calling at Glasgow and Manchester before two nights in London and a trip across the continent. They’ll be touring material from throughout Yorke’s solo career and work with Atoms For Peace, including his latest album ‘ANIMA‘.

Yorke’s full upcoming UK and European tour dates are below. Tickets to UK shows are on sale from 9am on October 18 and will be available here.

JUNE 2020

Friday 19 – SEC (Scottish Events Centre) Hall 3, Glasgow

Saturday 20 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Tuesday 23 – Eventim Apollo, London

Wednesday 24 – Eventim Apollo, London

JULY 2020

Wednesday 1 – Open’er Festival, Gdynia, Poland

Wednesday 1 – Saturday 4 – Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Monday 6 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Thursday 9 – Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro, Milan, Italy

Saturday 11 – Pohoda Festival, Slovakia

Sunday 12 – Karlin Hall, Czech Republic

Monday 13 – Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, Germany

A recent gig saw Yorke debut Radiohead fan favourite ‘Like Spinning Plates‘ live for the first time in nine years.

In other Radiohead news, bandmate Ed O’Brien recently aired his first solo work with ‘Santa Teresa‘. Radiohead last released an album with 2017’s ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’, and O’Brien said that “we’ve got some stuff that we were talking about,” regarding the band’s next steps.