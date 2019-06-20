Thom Yorke announces new solo album ‘Anima’

The record will be accompanied by a "one-reeler" film, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

Thom Yorke has announced details of his new solo album, ‘Anima’.

The news comes after the Radiohead frontman projected a series of mysterious messages onto London landmarks earlier this week, including Marble Arch, the Tate Modern, and Big Ben.

‘Anima’ will be released at 12:01am on June 27. Physical versions, including a CD, black double vinyl, limited edition orange double vinyl, and a deluxe 180g heavyweight orange double vinyl, will follow on July 19. The latter edition will also feature a 40-page book of lyrics and pencil drawings by Stanley Donwood and Dr. Tchock.

The album will also be accompanied by a “one-reeler” film of the same name, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. The short film is set to three tracks from Yorke’s new record and will be available to watch exclusively on Netflix from 8am BST on June 27. You can watch a trailer for the film below.

The trailer explains a one-reeler as being “a motion picture, especially a cartoon or comedy, of 10-12 minutes duration and contained on one reel of film; popular especially in the era of silent films.”

The track listing for ‘Anima’ is as follows:

‘Traffic’

‘Last I Heard (…He Was Circling The Drain)’

‘Twist’

‘Dawn Chorus’

‘I Am A Very Rude Person’

‘Not The News’

‘The Axe’

‘Impossible Knots’

‘Runawayaway’

The vinyl versions of the album will also include a bonus track titled ‘(Ladies & Gentlemen, Thank You For Coming)’.

The track ‘Not The News’ could be heard when fans called the number included in Yorke’s recent London projections, which were linked to a company called ‘Anima Technologies’. Photos on social media revealed the company were promoting a “dream camera” said to capture our subconscious thoughts.

Yorke discussed his new solo album earlier this year, saying it was inspired by dystopia, anxiety, and reaching a “crisis point” in our social system. “The dystopian thing is one part of it, yes, but for me, one of the big, prevailing things was a sense of anxiety,” he said.

“If you suffer from anxiety it manifests itself in unpredictable ways, some people have over-emotional reactions. [For] some people the roots of reality can just get pulled out, you don’t know what’s happening. Then eventually reality comes back.”