Thom Yorke has shared rescheduled dates from his ‘Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes’ tour, with all UK and European shows now set to take place next summer.
The Radiohead frontman’s solo headline tour is currently set to kick off in the US in September, after those dates were previously moved from earlier in the year.
UK fans can expect to see Yorke’s new live show – featuring producer Nigel Godrich and audiovisual composer Tarik Barri – in June 2021, though there has been no confirmation yet on whether the originally planned Glasgow SEC date will be rescheduled.
Check out the full list of revised dates below.
SEPTEMBER 2020
27 – The Anthem, Washington, DC
OCTOBER 2020
02 – Radio City Music Hall, New York
03 – Hammerstein Ballroom, New York
04 – Hammerstein Ballroom, New York
06 – Auditorium Theatre, Chicago
11 – Arizona Federal Theatre, Phoenix
13 – Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, California
19 – Mission Ballroom, Denver
JUNE 2021
12 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
13 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
15 – Eventim Apollo, London
16 – Eventim Apollo, London
JULY 2021
05 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam
07 – Les Nuits de Fourviere, Lyon
08 – Lorenzini District, Milan
10 – Pohoda Festival, Trenčín
11 – Forum Karlin, Prague
12 – Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin
Meanwhile, Yorke recently presented the first of three Radio Hour sessions for Sonos Radio, a series of hour-long sets featuring the singer’s influences and modern favourites, including Duke Ellington, Holly Herndon, James Blake, Little Simz, and Thee Oh Sees.
The first session is now available to listen to online until May 27 – listen via Sonar Radio’s website here.
Last month (April 29), Yorke debuted his new song ‘Plasticine Figures’ on The Tonight Show. The track follows on from last summer’s release of the Radiohead frontman’s full-length album ‘Anima’, while the musician also recently uploaded four rare songs to streaming services.