Thom Yorke has shared rescheduled dates from his ‘Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes’ tour, with all UK and European shows now set to take place next summer.

The Radiohead frontman’s solo headline tour is currently set to kick off in the US in September, after those dates were previously moved from earlier in the year.

UK fans can expect to see Yorke’s new live show – featuring producer Nigel Godrich and audiovisual composer Tarik Barri – in June 2021, though there has been no confirmation yet on whether the originally planned Glasgow SEC date will be rescheduled.

Advertisement

Check out the full list of revised dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2020

27 – The Anthem, Washington, DC

OCTOBER 2020

02 – Radio City Music Hall, New York

03 – Hammerstein Ballroom, New York

04 – Hammerstein Ballroom, New York

06 – Auditorium Theatre, Chicago

11 – Arizona Federal Theatre, Phoenix

13 – Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, California

19 – Mission Ballroom, Denver

JUNE 2021

12 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

13 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

15 – Eventim Apollo, London

16 – Eventim Apollo, London

JULY 2021

05 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam

07 – Les Nuits de Fourviere, Lyon

08 – Lorenzini District, Milan

10 – Pohoda Festival, Trenčín

11 – Forum Karlin, Prague

12 – Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Yorke recently presented the first of three Radio Hour sessions for Sonos Radio, a series of hour-long sets featuring the singer’s influences and modern favourites, including Duke Ellington, Holly Herndon, James Blake, Little Simz, and Thee Oh Sees.

The first session is now available to listen to online until May 27 – listen via Sonar Radio’s website here.

Last month (April 29), Yorke debuted his new song ‘Plasticine Figures’ on The Tonight Show. The track follows on from last summer’s release of the Radiohead frontman’s full-length album ‘Anima’, while the musician also recently uploaded four rare songs to streaming services.