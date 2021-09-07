Thom Yorke backs Massive Attack for calling on government to cut carbon emissions at concerts

Thom Yorke has praised Massive Attack for calling on the government to cut carbon emissions at concerts.

It comes after the Bristol band commissioned a report on carbon emissions in the music industry and criticised the government for not doing enough to support the industry to reduce emissions.

“Where’s the industrial plan for the scale of the transformation that’s required for the UK economy and society? It doesn’t seem to exist,” Rob Del Naja told the Guardian.

Advertisement

“The live music industry, especially after Brexit, is so important to national identity and self-esteem. It’s one of the few areas you could describe as genuinely world-class and has a vast social and economic value, as well-reported, generating over £4.6bn for the economy every year and employing thousands of dedicated people.”

Thank you to Massive Attack for doing this.. it has been clear for a while that the live music industry like so many others, has to start thinking differently fast, and to do so we need infrastructure support and planning from our Governments..where is it? https://t.co/hOtRFSQwlb — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) September 7, 2021

Now Yorke, who has also been vocal about cutting carbon emissions at gigs in the past, has hailed Massive Attack for highlighting the issue.

“Thank you to Massive Attack for doing this.. it has been clear for a while that the live music industry like so many others, has to start thinking differently fast, and to do so we need infrastructure support and planning from our Governments..where is it?,” the Radiohead frontman wrote.

Massive Attack, who have long been vocal supporters of the anti-climate change movement, announced last year that they would embark on a European tour by train in a bid to lessen their carbon footprint.

Earlier this year Del Naja criticised the live music industry’s response to climate change, saying “one band not touring doesn’t change a thing”.

Advertisement

He also said he was “pretty livid” over the industry not meeting pledges to reduce its carbon footprint, highlighting Coldplay’s decision to stop touring until they could make it “environmentally friendly as possible”.

Radiohead meanwhile, today (September 7) announced a special triple album reissue marking the 21st anniversary of ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’.