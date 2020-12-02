Thom Yorke, Burial and Four Tet have joined forces to release two collaborative tracks called ‘Her Revolution’ and ‘His Rope’.

The limited edition black-label vinyl songs were on sale in London record stores Sounds of the Universe and Phonica earlier today (December 2). Sounds of the Universe posted the news this morning only to update its followers on Instagram that the 100 copies it had in stock had sold out.

Phonica, meanwhile, wrote earlier today: “Ohh yes, this is a huge one! @fourtetkieran, @burial and @thomyorke combine forces two create two stunning new tracks; ‘Her Revolution’ and ‘His Rope’. This ultra-limited edition black label is available IN-STORE ONLY! Our doors are now open for business again, so head on down and grab a copy whilst stocks last! 🚨 🚨”

It’s not clear if more copies are being sold in other participating record shops, or if copies at Phonica are still available.

In other news, Four Tet revealed recently that he’s made a new album with Madlib. The producer, who released his new album ‘Sixteen Oceans’ back in March, was DJing from his home studio when he popped into an online chat to announce the new album.

Radiohead, meanwhile, auctioned off the bowler hat frontman Yorke wore in the 2011 music video for ‘Lotus Flower’.

Proceeds from the £8,300 sale, which ended on Sunday (November 29) will go to Cahonas Scotland and Testicular Cancer Education and Awareness. The hat is signed by Yorke, and bears a hand-written Radiohead logo.