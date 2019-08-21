Listen to Thom Yorke and Flea’s haunting new collaboration, ‘Daily Battles’

Taken from Edward Norton's upcoming film

Thom Yorke has released a new song featuring Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers – check out ‘Daily Battles’ below.

The Radiohead frontman, who released his latest solo album ‘ANIMA’ in June, was approached by filmmaker and Fight Club star Edward Norton to pen the track for his upcoming film, Motherless Brooklyn.

Chilis’ member Flea, who also plays with Yorke in his band Atoms for Peace, contributed bass and trumpet to the sub-three-minute piano cut. Accompanied by a jazz version by Wynton Marsalis, the single will arrive on a 7″ vinyl on October 4. You can pre-order the psychical single here.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Norton praised Yorke for his ability to “weave together personal anguish and the crushing politics” of the movie’s 1950s setting. “[The song] rises organically out of the story of the film and it gives you shivers, it’s really a special thing when that happens,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Motherless Brooklyn – also starring director and writer Norton – is set for release in November. It will be premiered at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival next month.

Earlier this month, Thom Yorke shared a new EP compiling four remixes of his ANIMA’ song ‘Not The News’. The collection features a six-minute extended mix of the track as well as reworks from Mark Pritchard, Clark and Equiknoxx with Time Cow & Gavsborg.

In other news, Flea has revealed further details on his long-awaited memoir. Titled Acid for the Children, the 400-page autobiography will arrive on November 4 and features a foreword by Patti Smith.