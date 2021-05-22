Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and drummer Tom Skinner have been announced as special guests at tonight’s (May 22) ‘Live At Worthy Farm’ event.

Performing as group ‘The Smile’ – and taking their name from a Ted Hughes poem – the trio will appear on the Glastonbury livestream with their debut performance at 11:05pm BST. The 5-hour global livestream will begin tonight at 7pm BST.

Yorke also posted a tweet announcing the news, describing his new musical project as “a collaboration with Nigel Godrich,” Radiohead’s long-term producer.

Advertisement

Speaking about the announcement, Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis added: “We’re truly honoured that Thom and Jonny have chosen our livestream event to premiere their brand new project, The Smile.

“Sadly, we are all unable to gather together at Worthy Farm, but alongside sets from other wonderful performers, this has all the makings of a special Glastonbury moment – and one we can broadcast to the world.”

You can see the announcement from Glastonbury along with all set times below:

Our #LiveAtWorthyFarm SPECIAL GUESTS! Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood & Tom Skinner – aka The Smile – with their debut performance as part of our 5-hour global livestream. Tonight from 7pm BST (timed worldwide & Sunday screenings also available). Tickets: https://t.co/QTGMwcTlhK pic.twitter.com/WYtubXEq7Z — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) May 22, 2021

Glastonbury ‘Live At Worthy Event’ – Set times for May 22

7.00pm: Wolf Alice

7.25pm: Michael Kiwanuka

7.55pm: George Ezra

8.05pm: IDLES

8.30pm: HAIM

9.05pm: Coldplay

9.50pm: Damon Albarn

10.35pm: Jorja Smith

11:05 pm: Thom Yorke, Johnny Greenwood and Tom Skinner as The Smile

11.35pm: Kano

12:00am DJ Honey Dijon ft Róisín Murphy

Advertisement

Earlier this week (May 20), a teaser of what to expect from the event dropped on social media.

In the trailer short snippets of performers including Wolf Alice, HAIM, Kano, Jorja Smith, IDLES and Michael Kiwanuka could be seen whilst rehearsing sets.

Also on the bill for the festival’s one-off special are Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Róisín Murphy and Honey Dijon, who together will take viewers on a “five-hour journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm”.

Glastonbury Festival was cancelled for the second year running earlier in 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Organisers have also shared behind-the-scenes images of various acts prepping for their sets, including Jorja Smith’s forest gig setting and HAIM performing at the Stone Circle.

The teaser clip follows news of a different one-day concert, called Equinox, that Glastonbury Festival organisers are hoping to hold this September.