Thom Yorke launches new range of t-shirts to help tackle climate change

Thom Yorke and Radiohead collaborator Stanley Donwood have launched a new range of t-shirts to help tackle climate change.

They are the latest designers to contribute to Music Declares Emergency’s ‘No Music On A Dead Planet’ collection.

The range, which also features a sweatshirt and which you can view below, is priced from £20 to £35.

They are also made from certified organic cotton and printed in the UK in a renewable energy powered factory. You can purchase them here.

Music Declares Emergency acts to encourage the music industry to drive forward public understanding of the climate emergency and pressure governments to take immediate action on climate and biodiversity loss.

Radiohead recently auctioned off Thom Yorke’s iconic bowler hat from the ‘Lotus Flower’ video for over £8,000.

Proceeds from the sale went to Cahonas Scotland and Testicular Cancer Education and Awareness.

Meanwhile, artwork by Donwood recently appeared on billboards across the UK.

The artist, who created the visuals for Radiohead’s albums ‘Kid A’, ‘OK Computer’ and ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ as well as Thom Yorke’s solo offering ‘The Eraser’, showed off his artwork as part of the ‘Your Space or Mine’ project.

Speaking about the initiative, Donwood said: “I’m trying to make pictures that elicit some kind of happiness. It’s a novel concept for me.”

He added: “Both are from a new collection of work that I’ve made since the pandemic arrived. I was suddenly aware that a lot of my work was kind of depressing, and now everyone was depressed and didn’t need any nudging in that direction. So I tried to make work that was more cheerful. I am actively trying to cheer people up. It’s a new feeling and I quite like it.”

Earlier this year, Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien reassured Radiohead fans that the prospect of the band reconvening to make a new album “will definitely happen”.

Speaking to NME back in April, he said the band were having “online meetings” and “talking about stuff”. While he stressed that “for the foreseeable future, everyone is doing their own thing,” O’Brien did add that “when it feels right to plug back into Radiohead, then we will”.