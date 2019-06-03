Franz Ferdinand's Alex Kapranos and 'Trainspotting' author Irvine Welsh have also spoken out against Trump

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has mocked Donald Trump’s woeful approval ratings as the US President arrived in London today for a highly controversial state visit.

Quote-tweeting a photo of Trump’s 21 percent approval in the UK next to the 72 percent approval of his predecessor, Barack Obama, Yorke wrote: “ha ha haha ha ha haha haha ha hahaha.”

Ahead of his visit, Trump sent inflammatory tweets to London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan, calling him a “stone cold loser” who reminds him of the “dumb and incompetent” Mayor of New York City, Bill De Blasio.

Franz Ferdinand‘s Alex Kapranos, Portishead‘s Geoff Barrow and Star Wars actor Mark Hamill have since spoken out against Trump’s disparaging remarks about Khan and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, whom Trump branded “nasty”.

The 1975 have also apparently shown their disapproval for Trump’s visit by sharing a photo of Matty Healy looking unimpressed outside the White House. Indie trio Little Comets replied to say: “He’s not in, mate.”

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh also sent an especially blunt message to Trump. You can see all of their tweets below.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party has confirmed that Jeremy Corbyn will speak at a protest against Trump’s visit which will take place on Tuesday (June 4) in central London.

Anti-Trump protests are already happening in central London, but they’re expected to swell from 11am on Tuesday as the President prepares to meet departing Prime Minister Theresa May for lunch. According to the Evening Standard, the Metropolitan Police is focusing its security operation around Downing Street and Whitehall.