Thom Yorke has postponed his upcoming US solo ‘Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes’ tour.

The dates, which have been pushed back once already from spring to autumn, were due to take place across September and October.

Now, due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus crisis, the dates have been postponed indefinitely, with shows in Washington DC, Denver and Chicago cancelled altogether.

The Radiohead frontman, who released his third solo album ‘ANIMA’ last year, was also forced to move his summer 2020 UK/European dates to summer 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year.

When announcing rescheduled dates for the UK and European gigs, he also shared

details of new shows at Le Zénith in Paris and the Brighton Centre late next June.

Regrettably, the US Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes dates have been postponed until new dates can be scheduled. The shows in Washington DC, Chicago & Denver have been cancelled. https://t.co/yLjgVwbmvY pic.twitter.com/Rn73iR4Ya2 — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) September 3, 2020

See Thom Yorke’s full list of postponed, cancelled and upcoming tour dates across the globe below.

SEPTEMBER 2020

27 – The Anthem, Washington DC, US – cancelled

OCTOBER 2020

02 – Radio City Music Hall, New York, US – postponed

03 – Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, US – postponed

04 – Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, US – postponed

06 – Auditorium Theatre, Chicago, US – cancelled

09-18 – Coachella festival, Indio, California, US

11 – Arizona Federal Theatre, Phoenix, Arizona, US – postponed

13 – Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, Sacramento, California, US – postponed

19 – Mission Ballroom, Denver, Colorado, US – cancelled

JUNE 2021

12 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

13 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

15 – Eventim Apollo, London, UK

16 – Eventim Apollo, London, UK

18 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK (NB: tickets from SEC Hall 3 remain valid for new venue)

20 – Le Zénith, Paris, France

23 – Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK

30 – Open’er Festival, Gdynia, Poland

JULY 2021

02 – Roskilde Festival, Roskilde, Denmark

04 – Rock Werchter Festival, Werchter, Belgium

05 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

07 – Les Nuits de Fourviere, Lyon, France

08 – Lorenzini District, Milan, Itlay

10 – Pohoda Festival, Trenčín, Slovakia

11 – Forum Karlin, Prague, Czech Republic

12 – Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, Germany

Over the course of 2020, Thom Yorke has been sharing new Sonos radio shows, the third of which featured Fontaines D.C., James Blake, Nicki Minaj, and more and aired last month.

He also shared new solo track ‘Plasticine Figures’ during a performance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show back in May.