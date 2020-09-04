Thom Yorke has postponed his upcoming US solo ‘Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes’ tour.
The dates, which have been pushed back once already from spring to autumn, were due to take place across September and October.
Now, due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus crisis, the dates have been postponed indefinitely, with shows in Washington DC, Denver and Chicago cancelled altogether.
The Radiohead frontman, who released his third solo album ‘ANIMA’ last year, was also forced to move his summer 2020 UK/European dates to summer 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year.
details of new shows at Le Zénith in Paris and the Brighton Centre late next June.
Regrettably, the US Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes dates have been postponed until new dates can be scheduled. The shows in Washington DC, Chicago & Denver have been cancelled. https://t.co/yLjgVwbmvY pic.twitter.com/Rn73iR4Ya2
— Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) September 3, 2020
See Thom Yorke’s full list of postponed, cancelled and upcoming tour dates across the globe below.
SEPTEMBER 2020
27 – The Anthem, Washington DC, US – cancelled
OCTOBER 2020
02 – Radio City Music Hall, New York, US – postponed
03 – Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, US – postponed
04 – Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, US – postponed
06 – Auditorium Theatre, Chicago, US – cancelled
09-18 – Coachella festival, Indio, California, US
11 – Arizona Federal Theatre, Phoenix, Arizona, US – postponed
13 – Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, Sacramento, California, US – postponed
19 – Mission Ballroom, Denver, Colorado, US – cancelled
JUNE 2021
12 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK
13 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK
15 – Eventim Apollo, London, UK
16 – Eventim Apollo, London, UK
18 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK (NB: tickets from SEC Hall 3 remain valid for new venue)
20 – Le Zénith, Paris, France
23 – Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK
30 – Open’er Festival, Gdynia, Poland
JULY 2021
02 – Roskilde Festival, Roskilde, Denmark
04 – Rock Werchter Festival, Werchter, Belgium
05 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
07 – Les Nuits de Fourviere, Lyon, France
08 – Lorenzini District, Milan, Itlay
10 – Pohoda Festival, Trenčín, Slovakia
11 – Forum Karlin, Prague, Czech Republic
12 – Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, Germany
Over the course of 2020, Thom Yorke has been sharing new Sonos radio shows, the third of which featured Fontaines D.C., James Blake, Nicki Minaj, and more and aired last month.
He also shared new solo track ‘Plasticine Figures’ during a performance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show back in May.