Thom Yorke says Radiohead plan to “do something really cool” with material from ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’

ICE AGE COMING, again?

Thom Yorke has revealed what the future has in store for Radiohead, and how they hope to revisit the albums ‘Kid A‘ and ‘Amnesiac‘.

The frontman was speaking to Crack about his recent classical work and plans for his next solo album, when he said that things needed to feel “natural” in the Radiohead camp for the band to regroup.

“We’re 50 now, most of us, so these things have to feel natural, they have to feel right,” said Yorke. “We haven’t scheduled this, this and this. I do really miss doing the shows. I felt like we got into a really good place when we did Glastonbury and toured South America.”

Speaking of how it felt as if the band were back in the mindset of their now classic departure albums ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’ from the turn of the century, Yorke said that he had found a wealth of archive material from the era that the band have been revisiting.

“Recently, I’ve been going through the ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’ stuff with the others,” Yorke continued. “We were all a bit mad by the end of that period. We went through the whole crazy ‘OK Computer’ period and I became catatonic at the end of it. Then we worked really hard for a year and a half with really not that many breaks and it was really intense. We didn’t know what the fuck we were doing, and I was refusing to rehearse anything! Imagine, if you will, the chaos.”

He added: “I recently found this box file of all the faxes I was sending and receiving from Stanley [Donwood, visual artist] about the artwork and they’re hilarious. I’ve got all this stuff, pages and pages and photocopies, that I just left strewn around the studios.

“Nigel picked them up and thought, ‘We’d better keep these.’ I was so focused and at the same time angry, confused, paranoid. I’m looking at all these people involved, going ‘Who the fuck are these people?!’ We’re going to do something really cool with all that material.”

This comes after Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien told NME that the band were in no rush to return with new material.

“We toured for two and half to three years,” said O’Brien. “Everybody’s off doing their own touring. We all got together in January and just chatted. The nature of our band is that you have to have meetings sometime. Everyone seems to be really busy doing really interesting and great things.

“We were just chatting personally. For a band like us you know when it’s right to come back and to work together.”

He added: “We’ve got some stuff that we were talking about, but I’m going to be particularly vague. It could be next year; it could be ten years’ time. The important thing is that when we get together, we do it because we really want to. We don’t have to do it because we should or we ought to, but because we really want to.”

Radiohead’s last album was 2017’s ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’.

Since then some of the band members have been working on other solo endeavours. O’Brien is set to release his debut solo record this October, while Yorke recently premiered a brand new song, ‘Gawpers’ in a series of special live shows with Minimalist Dream House.