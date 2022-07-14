Thom Yorke shares new version of Radiohead’s ‘Bloom’ for Greenpeace advert

A new solo piano version of Radiohead‘s ‘Bloom’ performed by Thom Yorke has been shared for a Greenpeace advert during Shark Week.

Yorke has contributed to the campaign, which aims to raise awareness of the plight of the global shark population, in a partnership with the environmental charity Greenpeace.

The description for the advert reads: “In the last 50 years the global shark population has plummeted by 70 percent,” the video description notes. “Sharks are being wiped out by overfishing for profit. But our oceans can recover if we protect them.”

It’s not the first time that ‘Bloom’, which opens Radiohead’s 2011 album ‘The King Of Limbs‘, has been reworked from the original.

In 2017 the band collaborated with Hans Zimmer to reimagine the song for the BBC series Blue Planet II. That version, recorded with the BBC Concert Orchestra, was retitled ‘Ocean (Bloom)’.

The news follows Yorke confirming recently that his Radiohead side project The Smile have new music in the works.

The band, which features Yorke, his Radiohead bandmate Johnny Greenwood, and Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner, released their debut album ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’ in May.

In a four-star review NME‘s Andrew Trendell described it as “showcasing a melodic, more energetic and free-flowing iteration of the Yorke-Greenwood partnership”.

Last month, The Smile performed at Primavera Sound as part of the Barcelona festival’s second weekend. During their set, which Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas called the “best show I’ve seen in years”, they performed a new song called ‘Colours Fly’.