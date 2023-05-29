Thom Yorke stars in Clark’s new video for their collaboration ‘Medicine’

Thom Yorke has shared a new collaboration with Clark – watch the video for ‘Medicine’, which also stars Yorke, below.

‘Medicine’ appears on Clark’s recent album ‘Sus Dog’, which is his 10th studio album and was executive produced by the Radiohead frontman.

In a statement, Clark said that ‘Medicine’ was written about “a perfect day in nature with my wife, but also chancers, dread of time, humans as animals, addiction, the inner judge, and how it’s always other people’s narcissism, right?”

In a statement upon the announcement of the album, Yorke said he and Clark had initially connected when the latter “wrote me to say he’d started singing, looking for feedback/advice or whatever, cuz it was kind of new shark-infested waters for him [sic].”

Watch the ‘Medicine’ video below.

“I’ve been into what he does for years, and I ended up being a kind of backseat driver as he pieced all the oddness of it together, which was fascinating,” Yorke said of Clark. “I wasn’t surprised to discover he came at singing and words through another door completely, which to me was the most interesting and exciting part.”

He added: “The first thing he sent me was him singing about being stuck between two floors and I was already sold. To me the way he approached it all wasn’t the usual singer songwriter guff thank god; it mirrored the way he approached all his composition and recording, but this time it had a human face. His face.”

Elsewhere, new material could be on the horizon with both of Yorke’s main projects, with The Smile having been in the studio working on the follow-up to ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’, while Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has said that the band will release new material “of some sort” in the “next couple of years”.