Thom Yorke to support Massive Attack at their All Points East show

Thom Yorke has been confirmed as the main support for Massive Attack‘s All Points East show this summer.

The Radiohead frontman will play a rare solo piano set at the Victoria Park show, which is set to take place on May 24.

Other new additions to the line-up include Alfa Mist and Jacques Greene, who will play alongside the previously announced Nils Frahm, Young Fathers, Neneh Cherry, Sevdaliza, GAIKA, Skinny Pelembe, Hotel Lux and Mad Professor.

All Points East will also see headline sets from Tame Impala, Kraftwerk, Bombay Bicycle Club, The Kooks and The Wombats this summer.

The 2020 festival will also welcome the return of All Points East’s hugely popular In The Neighbourhood event. Kicking off on the second Bank Holiday Monday, In The Neighbourhood hosts a vibrant four-day programme of activities and entertainment in collaboration with the local community, businesses, organisations and suppliers.

Yorke’s solo set comes after it was confirmed that Radiohead plan to “take a break” from recording and touring in 2020.

The band’s last album was 2016’s acclaimed ‘A Moon Shaped Pool, but drummer Phil Selway says conversations about a new record are unlikely to take shape until next year.

“There are always conversations going on, but we’ve always got other projects going on,” Selway told NME. “This is kind of the year away from Radiohead, but we will pick that up again.”

Radiohead recently uploaded their entire discography to YouTube and delighted fans by sharing 18 hours of previously unreleased ‘OK Computer’ outtakes and launched a ‘Public Library’ featuring an extensive catalogue of rarities and archive footage.