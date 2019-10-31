Watch Thom Yorke’s mesmerising video for ‘Last I Heard (… He Was Circling The Drain)’

Inspired by Thom’s visions and dreams

Thom Yorke has released a short film for ‘Last I Heard (… He Was Circling The Drain)’, a song from his latest solo album, ‘ANIMA’. Watch it below.

The five-minute video was made by the Brooklyn-based experimental studio Art Camp, and co-directed by Art Camp and Saad Moosajee. The film is set, according to a statement, “in a dream world inspired by fragments of Thom Yorke and [frequent Radiohead and Yorke collaborator] Stanley Donwood’s imagination”.

“Thom shared a list of visions with us, disconnected images from his dreams,” Art Camp explained in a statement, “and we expanded on it with visions from everyone who joined the video team, over a dozen of us.”

“At its core, our intention was to communicate the experience of feeling completely on your own, surrounded by people you see yourself in but don’t understand, who have lost their minds to the city and can’t see that you need their help.”

The final video is composed of more than 3,000 hand-illustrated frames, and in the process of its creation Art Camp experimented with clay sculpture, 3D figurines, crowd simulations, charcoal dust and more. They explained, “We made the entire video and threw it away, made it again, threw it away, dozens of times. This, of course, was stressful but also beautiful.”

Watch the video here:

The Art Camp video for ‘Last I Heard’ follows the short film that accompanied the release of ‘ANIMA’ in June. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the Netflix release was soundtracked by three songs from the album: ‘Not The News’, ‘Traffic’ and ‘Dawn Chorus’.

Yorke will tour the UK and Europe next summer as part of his Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes live project with longtime producer Nigel Godrich and audiovisual composer Tarik Barri. A second Manchester tour date was recently added.

Yorke just wrapped up a solo tour of the US in support of ‘ANIMA’. At the tour closer in Los Angeles on Tuesday (October 29), he played ‘Daily Battles’, his collaboration with Flea for the soundtrack of the film Motherless Brooklyn, live for the first time. He also played the Radiohead track ‘Like Spinning Plates’ live for the first time in nearly a decade in Atlanta earlier in the month.