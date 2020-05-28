Thom Yorke’s Sonos Radio mix now available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music

Thom Yorke‘s Sonos Radio mix has now been made available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer.

The Radiohead frontman recently presented the first of three Radio Hour sessions for Sonos Radio, a series of hour-long sets featuring the singer’s influences and modern favourites, including Duke Ellington, Holly Herndon, James Blake, Little Simz and Thee Oh Sees

Originally only available for Sonos users to listen to, the mix – titled ‘In The Absence Thereof…v1’ – has now been made available to stream on a number of other streaming services.

Yorke shared the mix on Twitter, writing: “thought you may be interested in the tracks that made up my first Sonos radio mix.. ‘ere tis.”

thought you may be interested in the tracks that made up my first Sonos radio mix.. 'ere tis — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) May 28, 2020

Listen to ‘In The Absence Thereof…v1’ in full below.

Earlier this week, Thom Yorke shared rescheduled dates from his ‘Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes’ tour, with all UK and European shows now set to take place next summer.

UK fans can expect to see Yorke’s new live show – featuring producer Nigel Godrich and audiovisual composer Tarik Barri – in June 2021, though there has been no confirmation yet on whether the originally planned Glasgow SEC date will be rescheduled.

Meanwhile, Radiohead announced that they will be streaming their classic 1994 show held at The Astoria in London tonight (May 28).

The concert will be broadcast via YouTube at 10pm as part of the band’s ongoing series of archive performance uploads.

Announcing the upcoming stream, Radiohead tweeted: “One from deep down in the vaults this week, we’re dusting off Live At The Astoria, London from May 1994.” The message captioned a brief clip of the classic performance.