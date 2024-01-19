Thomas Bangalter once bought a ticket from a tout to his own Daft Punk gig outside the show

Thomas Bangalter has revealed that he once bought a ticket from a tout to his own Daft Punk gig outside of the show.

In a new interview with the French news channel Brut, Bangalter opened up about the moment and recalled being outside “to buy a sandwich” and then being approached by the seller. The musician found the interaction amusing and went on to purchase the ticket without revealing who he was.

“I thought it would be funny, so I bought the ticket, went to the venue, and waited,” he told the outlet (transcribed by Mixmag).

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the interview, Bangalter discussed the pros and cons of having a career that gave him anonymity. “It protected me, but it could also lead to a kind of isolation, which isn’t particularly pleasant. After hiding for 20 years, the message about intentions and freedom has been conveyed,” he said.

He continued: “At some point, it seemed pretentious to continue staying anonymous. I found myself in situations where people apologized for not having photos to ensure I wouldn’t be disturbed. I wasn’t seeking attention, but the anonymity started to attract more attention than it removed.”

In other news, Bangalter was recently announced as the composer of the DAAAAAALÍ film soundtrack.

The news was announced on Instagram today (January 9) via Ed Banger Records (Justice, Breakbot), who will release the soundtrack on their label.

“Let’s start 2024 with something very special!”, the label wrote. “Thrilled to welcome Thomas Bangalter on Ed Banger records for the release of the original soundtrack of DAAAAAALÍ.”

Advertisement

The movie, directed by Quentin Dupieux (also known by his DJ name Mr Oizo), is scheduled for release on February 7.

Bangalter also recently worked on the soundtrack to ‘Chiroptera’, an opera made in collaboration with artist JR and choreographer Damien Jalet. The second act was performed to the public on November 12, 2022.

He also released the orchestral soundtrack to a ballet called ‘Mythologies‘ in April. The album focuses on “the large-scale traditional force of a symphony and, as such, it embraces the history of orchestral ballet music”.

His former band Daft Punk also released the anniversary edition of their seminal album ‘Random Access Memories’ in May. The record featured Daft Punk’s previously unreleased second collaboration with Julian Casablancas called ‘Infinity Repeating’.

Additionally, the duo released the drumless edition of ‘Random Access Memories’ last November.