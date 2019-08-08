Thousands of Beatles fans descend on ‘Abbey Road’ to mark 50 years of the classic album

Half a century and the famous crossing is still stopping traffic

Today (August 8) marks 50 years since The Beatles released their classic Abbey Road LP.

To mark the occasion, thousands of fans descended on the famous studios and iconic zebra crossing from the album’s cover this morning (August 8) in celebration of the album.

An estimated 3,500 fans convened at the North London location, with plenty of Beatles impersonators and guitar-wielding fans in attendance.

Paul McCartney was absent from the celebration this morning, but he did cross the ‘Abbey Road’ pedestrian crossing last year to celebrate 49 years of the record before playing an intimate gig at the studios.

In other Beatles news, it was recently revealed that new film Yesterday – which exists in a future in which only one man remembers the music of The Beatles – almost featured cameos from all four members.

During an appearance on the Empire podcast, writer Richard Curtis and director Danny Boyle revealed they had originally intended to feature all four members of the band.

“When [Jack] first goes to Liverpool, I’d written a long scene where he just goes to a pub and he bumps into George [Harrison] and Ringo [Starr],” Curtis said. “It was, I hope, a sweet scene, and they were just two delightful, oldish men who’d once been in a band together […] music enthusiasts who had never got any further.”

He continued to explain that Paul McCartney would have appeared at the end of the film. “[Jack] was going to move to the Isle of Wight, to a cottage, and you were going to hear outside his window someone saying, ‘Vera, Chuck, Dave!’” Curtis explained. “There were going to be three dogs and Paul was going to be walking them.”