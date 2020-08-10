Thousands gather at Smash Mouth concert despite coronavirus pandemic

Thousands of fans gathered in Sturgis, South Dakota at the weekend to watch Smash Mouth in concert despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The show on Sunday (August 9) was part of this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, a 10-day festival estimated to attract 250,000 motorcycle enthusiasts.

The festival features motorcycle shows, a roller derby, and a number of nightly musical performances from the likes of Smash Mouth, Trapt, Buckcherry, Drowning Pool, Night Ranger, Reverend Horton Heat, Lit, 38 Special, Quiet Riot, and Big Skillet.

According to the event’s website, organisers encouraged attendees to follow CDC pandemic guidelines and promised that hand sanitiser would be readily available throughout the park. Guests were also told they would need to have a mask with them upon entering the venue.

However, footage from the concert showed little in the way of social distancing or face coverings.

See footage of the concert below, which includes Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell remarking at one point: “We’re all here together tonight! Fuck that COVID shit!”

Here is a brighter video to see all the people (credit KOTATV) pic.twitter.com/P7XW46BLiS — Connor Matteson (@mattesontv) August 10, 2020

Smash Mouth’s concert follows one by rapper Tech N9ne, who on Saturday (August 8) played a packed show at the Regalia Hotel & Conference Center in Lake Ozark, Missouri.

According to TMZ, upwards of 1,000 people were in attendance at the show in Tech’s home state, and footage from the concert showed little in the way of social distancing or face coverings.

Meanwhile, concert giant Live Nation has revealed that revenues plunged by 98% in the last financial quarter, after the coronavirus devastated the live music sector.

According to financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2020, the touring giant posted a net revenue of $74.1 million – which is 98% lower than the $3.16 billion a year earlier – and an adjusted operating loss of $431.9 million.