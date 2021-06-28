Thousands line the streets of London for Save Our Scene protest against club closures

Tens of thousands lined the streets of central London over the weekend to protest the perceived lack of support for the live music industry during the pandemic.

Huge crowds blocked off Regent Street for the Freedom To Dance march organised by the Save Our Scene movement, to protest against ongoing restrictions that are preventing nightclubs and live music venues from opening their doors.

Footage from the event shows trucks blasting out music and live DJs performing to crowds who were seen dancing in the street without masks, despite a rise in cases linked to the Delta variant.

Amazing Support Today for Save Our Scene “Freedom To Dance” supported by #letusdance – Please share and support and if attending be safe and remember we are marching in response to Government marginalising our Industry! @saveoursceneuk pic.twitter.com/csFK0UIA8z — NTIA (@wearethentia) June 27, 2021

As Reuters reports, one DJ told the crowd that the event was “all about celebrating the music”.

But government statistics have also revealed that another 18,270 people tested positive for the virus across the UK on Saturday, the highest daily number since February 5.

The event was also backed by organisations including the Night Times Industries Association, who said they were marching “in response to Government marginalising our industry”.

The nightlife industry could yet receive a positive boost when new Health Secretary Sajid Javid updates MPs later today on when Covid measures will be lifted in England.

Mr Javid has said he wants to see the end of restrictions as soon as possible but any easing would be “irreversible”.

Boris Johnson has also said the remaining measures will ease on 19 July, but vowed to commission a data review to see if this can occur two weeks earlier. The results of this are expected to arrive later today.

The government had initially planned to lift all legal limits on social contact on 21 June, but this was delayed amid concern over the spread of the Delta variant.