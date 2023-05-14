NewsMusic News

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans who couldn’t get tickets flock to Philadelphia show

Many sang and danced to her hits outside Lincoln Financial Field stadium

By Damian Jones
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 'Eras' Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania CREDIT: Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans who couldn’t get tickets to her ‘Eras’ tour in Philadelphia turned up outside the Lincoln Financial Field last night (May 13).

Huge crowds gathered outside the venue, which is currently hosting three concerts for the singer-songwriter, to try and get a peak of the show.

Many also sang and danced to Swift’s hits as she performed at the 70,000 capacity stadium. You can view footage below.

“Beatlesmania reincarnated as Swiftmania,” one Twitter user said in response to the scene outside of the venue.

Swift is due to play her final show in the city tonight (May 14).

On the opening night (May 12), she gave a rare outing to fan favourite ‘Come Back… Be Here’ for only the second time in its history during the surprise songs section.

“I take requests if they are polite and decently worded,” Swift told the crowd before she revealed Phoebe Bridgers asked her to play the song. She then performed the track on the piano.

During the segment, Swift also gave a live debut to ‘Evermore’ track ‘Goldrush’.

It comes after Bridgers recently joined Swift on stage in Nashville to give the collaborative track ‘Nothing New’ its live debut.

Bridgers also recently opened up Swift’s second show at Texas’ Nissan Stadium with The 1975’s Matty Healy joining her on guitar.

The 1975’s music has since undergone a streaming rise amid reports of a romance between Healy and Swift.

