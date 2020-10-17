Three-6-Mafia have announced that they will be performing at the first indoor arena concert in the US since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Due to take place on December 11 at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, the show, which is being billed as “the new normal”, will feature strict social distancing rules and concert-goers will be required to wear a mask.

The highly influential Memphis rap group, which currently consists of DJ Paul and Juicy J, shared the news on Instagram with a pair of videos.

“Lexington, Kentucky!! Dec 11th 2020!! The 1st indoor arena concert in the country since the pandemic!!” the group captioned the post. “Approved by the Governor! THREE 6 MAFIA PERFORMING LIVE @rupp_arena limited tickets avail in pods of 4 people or less!! @ticketmaster on sale NOW!!”

According to Three-6-Mafia, the concert has been approved by the Governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, who was first elected in 2019. It will be hosted by Sean Da Don and feature special guest Project Pat, who is Juicy J’s older brother and a longtime Three-6-Mafia affiliate.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The UK’s first socially distanced gig saw Sam Fender headline the new Virgin Money Unity Arena at Newcastle Racecourse back in August.

With 2,500 people in attendance, they watched on from 500 platforms which were spaced two metres apart from one another.

Put on as part of Virgin Money Unity Arena’s concert series, other bands who took part throughout August included Two Door Cinema Club, The Libertines and Supergrass.

However, the series was forced to end prematurely after new coronavirus measures were implemented in the North East.