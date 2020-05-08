Three David Bowie live shows from the ’90s are set to be released digitally over the coming months – you can listen to ‘Little Wonder (Live In New York)’ below.

Arriving next Friday (May 15) via Parlaphone, the first instalment ‘LIVEANDWELL.COM’ was recorded in New York, Amsterdam, Rio De Janeiro and at the UK’s Phoenix festival during Bowie’s ‘Earthling’ tour in 1997.

Included on the 12-track album are the songs ‘Hallo Spaceboy’, ‘The Motel’, ‘Seven Years In Tibet’ and ‘Little Wonder’. The latter has been released today (May 8) as a preview to the upcoming collection.

Advertisement

The live record had previously only been available to BowieNet subscribers via a limited release back in 2000.

‘LIVEANDWELL.COM’ was produced by Bowie and co-produced by Reeves Gabrels and Mark Plati at New York City’s Looking Glass Studios. You can see the full tracklist below.

I’m Afraid Of Americans

The Hearts Filthy Lesson

I’m Deranged

Hallo Spaceboy

Telling Lies

The Motel

The Voyeur Of Utter Destruction (As Beauty)

Battle for Britain (The Letter)

Seven Years In Tibet

Little Wonder

Pallas Athena

V-2 Schneider

Details of the two remaining special live albums are not yet known.

Meanwhile, David Bowie’s ‘Repetition ’97’ music video was recently released for the very first time. Clips featured in the visual were shot by Tim Pope during rehearsals for the ‘Earthling’ tour.

Advertisement

In other news, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl has recalled the time Bowie told him to “fuck off”. The frontman said he had asked the late artist to collaborate on a track with him for a movie, but Bowie came back and said it wasn’t “his thing”.