Three men charged in connection with Mac Miller’s death

Three men have been formally charged in connection with the death of Mac Miller.

The Pittsburgh rapper passed away in September 2018 from a fatal drug overdose involving fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol. He was 26.

The three men — Cameron Pettit, 28, Stephen Walter, 46, and Ryan Reavis, 36 — have been arrested over the past few weeks, with Walter and Reavis being brought into custody last week.

Federal prosecutors in California have now charged the defendants with the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and conspiring to distribute controlled substances that resulted in death. The three men allegedly supplied Miller with the narcotics which led to his overdose two days before his death, and court documents allege that Pettit had been supplying Miller with drugs over a number of months.

The indictment also alleges that the men continued to sell drugs after Miller’s death.

If convicted of the charges, the three men could be sentenced to life in prison without parole, and a minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Pettit and Walter are set to be arraigned in court on October 10. The US Marshals Service are transporting Reavis from Arizona to Los Angeles after he was arrested in the state on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Last month, musicians and fans of Miller came together to remember the rapper on the one-year anniversary of his death.