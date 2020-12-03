Three of Eddie Van Halen’s guitars sell for $422,000 at auction

Three guitars once belonging to the late Eddie Van Halen have sold for a combined $422,000 at a recent auction.

The three instruments were sold as part of the Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ‘n’ Roll Auction held by Julien’s Auctions on Tuesday and Wednesday (December 1 and 2).

Nearly 900 items were offered in the all-star lineup of musical artefacts and memorabilia, including items once owned by Kurt Cobain, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Little Richard, Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix’s and more.

Eddie Van Halen’s customised Kramer “Frankenstrat”, which was built with guitar tech Matt Bruck at the guitarist’s home studio, was the highest-priced seller at the auction, selling for $231,250.

The rock legend’s 2004 EVH Charvel Art Series guitar sold for $140,800, while a prop guitar from Van Halen‘s ‘Hot for Teacher’ video went for $50,000.

Other high selling items from the auction included two of Kurt Cobain’s smashed Fenders, which sold for a combined $281,600, while Bob Marley’s first guitar earned $153,600.

Earlier this year, Kurt Cobain‘s legendary ‘MTV Unplugged’ guitar broke the record for most expensive guitar ever sold, selling for $6.01 million at auction.

The winning bid – from a total of just seven bids – went to Peter Freedman, an Australian businessman and founder of Røde Microphones.

Cobain’s green cardigan from the same performance also broke records last year when it sold for $334,000.

Meanwhile, a new Jimi Hendrix cover by Eddie Van Halen has been unearthed.

The version of ‘Axis: Bold As Love’ track ‘If 6 Was 9’ has been dug up and remastered by keyboardist David Garfield, and appears on his new EP ‘Guitar Heros OTB, Vol. 1.’.