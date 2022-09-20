Three out of four night time businesses on “financial cliff edge” due to inflation

Three out of four night time economy businesses in the UK are on a “financial cliff edge” as a result of inflation, according to the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA).

A flash poll generated by NTIA over the last four days (September 16-18) is said to have given a “clear indication” of the current impact cost inflation has had on such businesses across the United Kingdom.

Out of the 300 businesses surveyed, 47.7 per cent are barely breaking even while 24.8 per cent are losing money. According to the poll, 23 per cent would not last more than a few months under the current operating cost levels. 40.6 per cent of businesses would not last more than two to three months.

Advertisement

Additionally, 80.6 per cent of businesses have seen a decrease in footfall with 82 per cent reporting a decrease in revenue over the last three-month trading period.

NTIA asked the participating businesses what action would have the greatest impact on their business survival. 84.3 per cent said VAT reduction, 66.8 per cent said a freeze/cap on energy, 59.4 per cent said business rates relief extension, and 31.8 per cent said National Insurance reduction.

Overall, six per cent answered ‘other’ which includes grants, Corporation Tax reduction and a freeze on loan payments.

Michael Kill, NTIA CEO, commented: “As the number of failing businesses we engage with escalates on a day-to-day basis, with many business owners and operators emotionally and mentally drained from over three years of uncertainty, questions are quite rightly being asked of the government and its plans for the sector.

“Time is quickly running out, with hundreds of businesses already unable to hold on, making irreversible decisions about their future, with thousands of jobs lost or at risk.”