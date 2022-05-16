Three people injured at Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas during “security incident”

Three people were injured during the first night of Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday night (May 14).

As CBS reports, a large group of attendees at the R&B and hip hop-oriented festival fled the venue after there were reports of gunfire being heard nearby at around 10pm.

Festival organisers paused the show for approximately 45 minutes. During that time, they displayed a message on big screens at the venue saying that a “security incident” was underway and that authorities were investigating, urging festivalgoers to remain in place.

Advertisement

In the ensuing rush to exit the grounds, three people were trampled and taken to hospital for minor injuries. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police later confirmed that the report of gunfire heard near the festival was “unfounded” and that at that time, there was “no evidence of a shooting”.

Festival organisers released a statement confirming that the LVMPD had investigated reports and determined it to be a false alarm, giving organisers the all-clear to continue the event. Performances recommenced with Usher, Lil Jon and Ludacris‘ headline set.

The show has resumed at the @lvrsnfrndsfest after a report of gunfire heard near the festival was deemed unfounded. At this time, there is no evidence of a shooting. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 15, 2022

The festival took place once again the following day (May 15) without incident. Operated by Live Nation, the event featured a line-up that included Lauryn Hill, TLC, Nelly, Ashanti, Timbaland and more.