Thrice and Refused announce joint UK headline tour

This is gonna be big.

Thrice and Refused have announced details of a joint headline tour for the UK in Autumn 2019.

The two veteran rock bands will be calling at dates in Birmingham, Glasgow, Bristol, London, Manchester and Nottingham with support from Gouge Away, before heading to mainland Europe.

Refused and Thrice’s UK headline shows are below, with tickets on sale from 10am on Friday May 10.

Saturday October 26, 2019 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Sunday October 27, 2019 – GLASGOW Barrowlands

Tuesday October 29, 2019 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Wednesday October 30, 2019 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Thursday October 31, 2019 – MANCHESTER Academy

Friday November 1, 2019 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Thrice released their latest album ‘Palms’ via Epitaph Records last year – which was led by the single ‘Hold Up A Light‘.

“In this age of upheaval and division, my hope is that the youth will manifest the courage and love necessary to hold up a light and illuminate a new path forward, to embody a better story than the one that perpetuates fear and violence,” said frontman Dustin Kensrue of the message of the record.

Meanwhile, fans are awaiting news on new mater from Refused. Their last album was ‘Freedom’ in 2015, which marked the Swedish band’s first full length album since 1998’s ‘The Shape of Punk to Come’.