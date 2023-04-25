Thundercat and Tame Impala team up on new single ‘No More Lies’

Thundercat has teamed up with Tame Impala to release the new one-off single ‘No More Lies’. Check out the track below.

Released today (April 25) via Brainfeeder, the new single marks the first time that the two have collaborated, and also marks Thundercat’s first new music in over three years.

As per a press release, ‘No More Lies’ sees the duo combine their two unique styles and explore the motif of a doomed relationship. It also explores the process of taking responsibility for your actions – as seen with lines including “But it’s not your fault / I’m just kind of ass” and “I tell you the truth because I care / But I also lie to you because I care”.

Discussing the latest single, Thundercat – whose real name is Stephen Lee Bruner – explained that he has been a fan of Tame Impala – Australian multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker – since his 2010 debut LP, ‘Innerspeaker’.

“I’ve wanted to work with Kevin since the very first Tame Impala album,” he said. “I feel that I knew that us working together would be special. I’ve been excited about this song for a long time.” Check out the single below.

While the song is confirmed to be a “one-off” release and not part of a wider project, Thundercat did confirm that he is wanting to work with Tame Impala again and has “hope” that he will “create more with Kevin in the future”.

Currently, Thundercat is set to embark on a wide range of live performances later this year – including support slots for both Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Strokes. He will also perform a run of headline shows in Australia, Asia and Europe later this year.

Although he has no headline tour dates currently lined up for the UK, he is set to perform at the Love Supreme Jazz Festival, taking place in Lewes later this summer. Find remaining tickets here.

In other Tame Impala news, last month the musician confirmed that he would still be going ahead with his live shows after fracturing his hip. He shared news of the injury on Instagram, posting a series of pictures of him in the hospital, along with x-rays which show screws in his bones and post-surgery stitches.

“Fractured my hip,” he wrote. “Tried to run a half marathon on what turned out to be an existing stress fracture. Whoops. Made it to within 1km of the finish line. That’s life, I guess.”

The first performance took place in Mexico City on March 10, followed by Lollapalooza in Buenos Aires, Lollapalooza Santiago, Asunciónico Festival in Paraguay, Estéreo Picnic Festival in Bogotá, and Lollapalooza São Paulo.

Elsewhere, Tame Impala also released the new single ‘Wings Of Time’ last month – written for the fantasy adventure film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.