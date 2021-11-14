Thundercat announces 10th anniversary edition of ‘The Golden Age Of Apocalypse’

Thundercat has announced the release of a 10th anniversary deluxe edition of his debut album, ‘The Golden Age Of Apocalypse’.

Thundercat’s label, Brainfeeder, shared the news on social media, revealing that the new vinyl will include two new bonus tracks, ‘$200 TB’ and ‘Daylight (Reprise)’.

The original version of the acclaimed album was released on August 29, 2011. Co-produced with longtime collaborator Flying Lotus, it featured contributions from the likes of Kamasi Washington, Cameron Graves and Ronald Bruner Jr., the late Austin Peralta, Shafiq Husayn, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Erykah Badu and more.

Set to arrive on Black Friday (November 26) in time for Record Store Day, the physical vinyl of the anniversary edition comes on a translucent red LP, within a gold sleeve, and with a large Thundercat logo hologram sticker and gold rainbow holofoil detail.

Thundercat – The Golden Age of Apocalypse (10th Anniversary Edition) A brand new ltd edition deluxe vinyl of @Thundercat’s debut album housed in a gold holographic sleeve. Includes 2 bonus tracks. Exclusively in record stores for @recordstoreday's Black Friday on 26th November. pic.twitter.com/go4oq84845 — BRAINFEEDER (@BRAINFEEDER) November 11, 2021

See the tracklist for the deluxe edition of ‘The Golden Age Of Apocalypse’ below:

1. ‘Hooooooo’

2. ‘Daylight’

3. ‘Fleer Ultra’

4. ‘Is It Love?’

5. ‘For Love I Come’ (George Duke cover)

6. ‘It Really Doesn’t Matter to You’

7. ‘Jamboree’

8. ‘Boat Cruise’

9. ‘Seasons’

10. ‘Goldenboy’

11. ‘Walkin”

12. ‘Mystery Machine (The Golden Age Of Apocalypse)’

13. ‘Return to the Journey’

13. ‘$200 TB’

14. ‘Daylight (Reprise)’

Thundercat is currently in the midst of a North American headlining tour, which runs through December 11. You can get tickets for the remaining dates here.

He will then head out on a UK and European tour beginning in March next year in support of his 2020 album ‘It Is What It Is’.

He’ll kick off the UK leg of the tour in Glasgow at the Barrowland Ballroom on March 29, 2022 before dates at the Manchester Academy on April 1 and the O2 Academy Brixton in London on April 3.

You can see the full list of dates below:

March 2022

29 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

April 2022

1 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

3 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

4 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, NL

5 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, NL

6 – Élysée Montmartre, Paris, FR

9 – De Roma, Antwerp, BE

10 – Astra, Berlin, DE

Tickets for Thundercat’s 2022 UK and European tour are on sale now from here.