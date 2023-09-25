Thundercat announces 2024 UK and Ireland tour

Thundercat has announced the details of his upcoming 2024 UK and Ireland tour.

The two-time Grammy Award-winning artist will kick off the tour at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on March 25. From there, he will make stops in Dublin, Manchester, Newcastle, Bristol and Wolverhampton. The tour will wrap up with four dates at London’s KOKO from April 4-6.

Opening support has not been revealed yet. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 29 at 10am local time. Visit here to purchase tickets.

Thundercat 2023 UK and Ireland tour dates are:

MARCH

25 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

27 – Dublin, Vicar Street

28 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

29 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall, Newcastle

30 – Bristol, Bristol Beacon

31 – Wolverhampton, Civic at the Halls

APRIL

3 – London, KOKO

4 – London, KOKO

5 – London, KOKO

6 – London, KOKO

The musician is currently on his ‘In Yo Girl’s City’ tour across the US. His next show will be on September 28 in Troutdale, Oregon at the Amphitheater at McMenamins Edgefield. He will be making stops in major cites such as Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Detroit, Brooklyn, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Dallas and more.

He is set to take his tour to South America in November. Visit here to purchase tickets for the US dates and find a full list of dates below.

In other news, Thundercat has recently used mouthwash sounds on a new song released in conjunction with Listerine.

The track forms part of Listerine’s The Whoa Collection campaign, which seeks to close the diversity gap in dentistry by supporting the non-profit initiative, Increasing Diversity in Dentistry (IDID) program. Thundercat incorporates samples of people using mouthwash in the track, while harmonising atop the largely instrumental production.

Since releasing his most recent album ‘It Is What It Is’ in 2020, Thundercat has featured on the Haim song ‘3 AM’, Silk Sonic’s ‘After Last Night’ and ‘Wondering/Wandering’ with Kehlani and Ambré. More recently, the bassist and singer teamed up with Tame Impala for the collaboration ‘No More Lies’, which arrived in April of this year.

“I think that me and Kevin [Parker] had a genuinely dope moment where it was like, we could see each other,” Thundercat said of the collaboration in a June 2023 interview with NME. “I think that the song is a magical song.”

In terms of upcoming releases, Thundercat said he has “been recording”, and cited Frank Zappa as a new influence.