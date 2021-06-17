Thundercat announces UK and European tour for 2022

Thundercat has announced details of his UK and European tour that will take place next year.

The LA artist, real name Stephen Bruner, will resume touring in 2022 in support of his 2020 album ‘It Is What It Is’ after his previous live plans were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

Thundercat will head to the UK for a trio of dates in March and April 2022 before then moving on to the continent.

He’ll kick off the UK leg of his tour in Glasgow at the Barrowland Ballroom on March 29, 2022 before dates at the Manchester Academy on April 1 and the O2 Academy Brixton in London on April 3.

You can see details of Thundercat’s upcoming UK and European live dates below.

March 2022

29 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

April 2022

1 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

3 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

4 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, NL

5 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, NL

6 – Élysée Montmartre, Paris, FR

9 – De Roma, Antwerp, BE

10 – Astra, Berlin, DE

Tickets for Thundercat’s 2022 UK and European tour are on sale now from here.

Earlier this year Thundercat collaborated with Haim for a track on the expanded edition of their June 2020 album ‘Women In Music, Pt. III’.

Thundercat also teamed up once again with his regular collaborator Flying Lotus in April for the latter’s track ‘Black Gold’, which featured on the original score for the Netflix anime series Yasuke.