Thundercat makes acting debut in ‘Star Wars’ spin-off ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’

Thundercat has made his acting debut, making in a short cameo in the latest episode of Star Wars spin-off series The Book Of Boba Fett.

The fourth episode of the Disney+ show, titled The Gathering Storm, premiered earlier this week, and saw the star bassist appear as a body-modification artist with a robot hand.

It’s not clear yet whether Thundercat will appear in more episodes of the show, or if he has any other future acting gigs lined up, but you can see a section of his cameo from the new episode below.

The first episode of The Book Of Boba Fett premiered on December 29 last year on Disney+.

According to the official synopsis, the new show sees “Bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

Reviewing the Thundercat-featuring fourth episode of the show, NME said: “Picking up the strand left hanging at the end of The Mandalorian episode five, we now see how Boba fixes up Fennec and starts the partnership that eventually ends up saving Baby Yoda. Loading her up on the back of his Bantha, Boba drags her to a body mod chop shop on the edge of town and pays to have most of her organs replaced with droid gears.

“After last week’s intro to the tech’d-up punk kids, it looks like Star Wars is really starting to lean into the body-mod idea for the first time (a staple of cyberpunk sci-fi for years). They neatly rewrite a large chunk of The Mandalorian’s logic with a character who’s now at least half a terminator.”

‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ releases new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+