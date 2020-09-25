Thundercat moves tour to 2021, upgrades London show to Brixton Academy

Thundercat has postponed his UK and European shows this year to 2021.

The LA multi-instrumentalist and producer was due to play London’s Roundhouse on October 9 and a host of other European shows, including Berlin’s Astra Kulturhaus on October 13.

As part of this rescheduled tour, he will now perform at Manchester Academy on May 13, 2021, as well as an upgraded London show at the O2 Academy Brixton on May 7, 2021. Original tickets remain valid and extra tickets for the new London show go on sale at 10am on September 28.

UPDATE // @Thundercat will now return to the UK in May 2021, plus his London show has even upgraded to @O2academybrix! Original #tickets remain valid. Extra tickets go live at 10am this Monday🔥https://t.co/6Pqqpupo4v pic.twitter.com/UzaHDxfpCn — Stereoboard (@stereoboard) September 25, 2020

Thundercat’s latest album, ‘It Is What It Is’, was released in April and boasts collaborations with Childish Gambino, Kamasi Washington, BADBADNOTGOOD, Louis Cole and Zack Fox.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “The jazz-fusion bassline don reins in the funk to honour his fallen friend, though also lets loose with the likes of Childish Gambino by his side”, adding that the “versatile superstar mediates on life and death with a tribute to Mac Miller”.

“‘It Is What It Is’’s magic moment comes as Thundercat links up with Steve Lacy, Childish Gambino and ‘80s funk hero Steve Arrington on ‘Black Qualls’; the disco-funk tune should be up for consideration as the best song of 2020. Its inclusion here gives a comforting indication that, for all of the album’s heavy rumination on life, death and healing, Thundercat can still kick back when required.”

In 2016, Thundercat won a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance for his work on the track ‘These Walls’ from Kendrick Lamar‘s multiple Grammy award-winning 2016 album ‘To Pimp a Butterfly‘.