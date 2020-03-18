Thundercat has released a new song, ‘Fair Chance’, featuring rappers Ty Dolla $ign and Lil B. Listen to it below.

The track is a tribute to the late Mac Miller, and is set to feature on the Thundercat’s upcoming LP ‘It Is What It Is’, out April 3. The bassist was due to open for Miller on tour when the latter died in September 2018.

“This song is about Mac…when he passed it shook the ground for the artist community,” Thundercat said in a press release. “Ty’s a strong dude and when he heard the song he knew exactly what it should be. I was there when he recorded it. We talked about what it was, and he did what he felt was right to it, and I love what he did.”

Check out ‘Fair Chance’ here.

‘It Is What It Is’ includes previously released singles such as ‘Black Qualls’ and ‘Dragonball Durag’, and will feature contributions by a host of other artists including Childish Gambino, Kamasi Washington, Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington, BADBADNOTGOOD, Louis Cole and Zack Fox.

Thundercat had previously explained that ‘It Is What It Is’ deals with feelings of “love, loss, life and the ups and downs that come with that”.

He continued: “It’s a bit tongue-in-cheek, but at different points in life you come across places that you don’t necessarily understand… some things just aren’t meant to be understood.”

‘It Is What It Is’ is a follow-up to Thundercat’s 2017 album ‘Drunk’. In a four-star review of that record, NME’s Greg Cochrane described it as “an album totally high on its own unique ideas”.