Thundercat uses mouthwash sounds in new song collaboration with Listerine

Thundercat has used mouthwash sounds on a new song released in conjunction with Listerine.

The track forms part of Listerine’s The Whoa Collection campaign, which seeks to close the diversity gap in dentistry by supporting the non-profit initiative, Increasing Diversity in Dentistry (IDID) program. Thundercat incorporates samples of people using mouthwash in the track, while harmonising atop the largely instrumental production.

Listerine’s The Whoa Collection sees the oral care brand partner with creative agency Compound to drive awareness for the IDID program. The initiative, which will receive up to $150,000 of proceeds from The Whoa Collection, aims to further diversify the dental field and provide pathways for underrepresented dentists to enter the industry.

In a press statement, the campaign points to the dearth of dentists of colour throughout the United States, and the percentage of Black people currently living with untreated dental cavities. Alongside Thundercat’s song contribution, The Whoa Collection has enlisted West Philadelphia artist King Saladeen to design a limited-edition bottle of Listerine mouthwash.

Since releasing his most recent album ‘It Is What It Is’ in 2020, Thundercat has featured on the Haim song ‘3 AM’, Silk Sonic’s ‘After Last Night’ and ‘Wondering/Wandering’ with Kehlani and Ambré. More recently, the bassist and singer teamed up with Tame Impala for the collaboration ‘No More Lies’, which arrived in April of this year.

“I think that me and Kevin [Parker] had a genuinely dope moment where it was like, we could see each other,” Thundercat said of the collaboration in a June 2023 interview with NME. “I think that the song is a magical song.”

In terms of upcoming releases, Thundercat said he has “been recording”, and cited Frank Zappa as a new influence.