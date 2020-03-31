Thursday are turning their old merchandise into face masks for medical workers to use in the coronavirus crisis.

In the US, health professionals are facing a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), including face masks, as they continue to treat patients suffering from coronavirus.

As the national shortage continues, Thursday have announced that they are doing their part to help by reappropriating unsold merch stock. “We have started the process of turning appropriate stock merchandise from our web store into fabric face masks for frontline medical workers and essential personnel,” they tweeted.

We have started the process of turning appropriate stock merchandise from our web store into fabric face masks for frontline medical workers and essential personnel. Further information how you can help will follow later in the week. Stay safe, stay connected and stay inside! — thursdayband (@thursdayband) March 30, 2020

Advertisement

“Further information how you can help will follow later in the week. Stay safe, stay connected and stay inside!”

Earlier this month, Korn’s line of branded face masks sold out as fears over the coronavirus pandemic grew. The merch items were initially released last year, but became incredibly popular as the virus spread around the world.

Meanwhile, Thursday played a handful of California dates last December, including one supporting the reunited My Chemical Romance at their live return in LA.

At a later show, Thursday were joined on stage by Saves The Day frontman Chris Conley for a cover of Buzzcocks’ classic ‘Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)’.